PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting To Review COVID-19 Situation In The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID19 related issues and vaccination amid a surge in coronavirus cases. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr. Vinod Paul have participated in the meeting.

India has seen the biggest daily surge in COVID cases since mid-September, 2020, with over 93,000 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally to over 1.24 crore. Today's surge being the highest, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top officials on the coronavirus situation in the country. The active cases in India are 6,91,597, which is a count of 5.54% of the total infections. The recovery rate has also dropped by 93.14%. The active caseload was at its lowest in February this year comprising 1.25%.

There are deep concerns over the situation in 10 to 11 states in the country that are reporting an increasing number of cases, some of them being Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

On April 1, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began in which people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible.

COVID-19 vaccinationin India

More than 7.59 Crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered till Sunday morning, informed the Health Ministry. These include 89,53,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old(1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose).

Image : ANI