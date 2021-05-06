PM Modi Holds Key COVID-19 Review Meet On Boosting Vaccinations & Healthcare Capacities

With India reporting over 4-lakh cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting with the top dignitaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comprehensively review the grim situation caused by the second wave of COVID-19. Based on the review, ways to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure were also discussed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed the citizens of the country about the meeting. "Reviewed various aspects of the COVID-19 response in the states and districts, including the ongoing vaccination drive and augmenting health capacities."

Minutes of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on the COVID-19 crisis

In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the surge in COVID-19 cases in the whole of India, including the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases each. He was also made aware of an advisory being sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more and bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen-supported or ICU beds. PM directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, and pointed out the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures.

He also took the opportunity to review the progress on vaccination and chalk out the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. On being informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states, PM Modi went on to review the state-wise trend on vaccine wastage. He was also briefed that around 31% of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, on which, he said, "Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties."

Besides, he also reviewed the availability of medicines.

COVID-19 situation in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Hitting a new high, India on Thursday registered a record 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168. The active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent.

While India is struggling with the second wave, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while addressing a press conference on Wednesday asserted that a third wave of the virus also awaits the country and was ''íneveitable''. Pointing out that there was no clarity as to when the third phase will occur, the Ministry urged the people and the country to prepare well in advance.

A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves: K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre pic.twitter.com/c6lRzYaV2q — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

(Credit-Geralt/Pixabay/PTI)