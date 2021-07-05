PM Modi Holds Meeting With Amit Shah, BL Santhosh Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a marathon of meetings in the past few days, the recent one being on Sunday. In the meeting, which also had in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bhartiya Janata Party General Secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, discussions related to what may be seen as the final touches to the details of a likely expansion of the Union Cabinet took place. This will be the first expansion in the Union Cabinet after BJP came to power in 2019 for a second consecutive inning if things go as is being speculated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Council of Ministers is led by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS). The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, besides PM Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

What is being expected?

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam chief minister who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong ministerial probables amid indications that some allies of the saffron party may also get berths. It is believed that the BJP's allies like JD(U) and Apna Dal can also get representation. Presently, Republican Party leader Ramdas Athawale, a junior minister, is the only ally, after parties like the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal severed ties with the BJP.

If we look at things from the perspective of the states, those going to the assembly polls early next year, including the all-important Uttar Pradesh, may figure high in terms of representation in the Union Council of Ministers. The representation of the Union Council of Ministers of West Bengal may also go up.

If sources are to be believed, the swearing-in of the leaders included may happen as early as Wednesday. However, there was no official word on it.