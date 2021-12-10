PM Modi Holds Meeting With HM Shah, Senior Union Ministers Over Ongoing Winter Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a third significant meeting to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal & other senior ministers. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will go on till December 23. The Prime Minister has been conducting back-to-back conferences mainly over the security situation of the country and Parliament session.

PM Modi's third meeting for Winter Session of Parliament:

Earlier on December 9, PM Modi held a meeting with Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Anurag Singh Thakur:

Prior to this on December 8 also the Prime Minister had preceded over a meeting for the ongoing Parliament session:

Winter session of Parliament: Opposition's uproar over suspension of MPs

The Opposition leaders have been staging a protest outside the Parliament since the suspension of MPs. The 12 Opposition MPs who were suspended for their alleged unruly behaviour in the previous Monsoon session staged a dharna in the Parliament premises against the 'undemocratic and illegal' action. The agitators were joined by several other MPs, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who held banners and raised slogans, accusing the Centre of silencing the Opposition and 'murdering democracy'.

The 12 MPs included CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session.

PM Modi to address nation after closed-door session on Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight for being a part of the Summit for Democracy on Friday, saying that India is ready to work with its allies to advance democratic ideals globally and in multilateral fora. PM Modi said through a tweet, "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora". The first-ever Summit for Democracy was kicked off by Biden on Thursday. Around 80 world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, were present virtually for the opening comments.