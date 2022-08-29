PM Modi Holds Meeting With Key BJP Leaders Of Gujarat Before Concluding His 2-day State Visit

With Gujarat Assembly elections just a few months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a closed-door meeting here with the core committee members of the BJP's state unit, a party functionary said.

Modi, who had been on a two-day visit to Gujarat since Saturday, held the meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state headquarters 'Shree Kamalam', he said.

After attending the party meeting, the PM wrapped up the visit to his home state and headed to Delhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and most of the party's core committee members from the state took part in the meeting.

Some of the key leaders who attended the meeting include former CM Vijay Rupani, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, former ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ganpat Vasava, and sitting Lok Sabha members Bhartiben Shiyal and Ranjanben Bhatt.

The meeting, which went on for nearly one-and-a-half hours, assumes significance as Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.

Sources said PM Modi reviewed the ruling party's preparedness for the upcoming polls and gave suggestions for its victory.

The prime minister's meeting at the BJP's state headquarters was not part of his official itinerary and it was planned later, the sources said.

After taking part in Suzuki Motor Corporation's event at Mahatma Mandir on Sunday evening, Modi reached Shree Kamalam to chair the core committee meeting, after which he left for the national capital.

Briefing the media afterwards, Vaghani said the prime minister accepted the state leadership's request to attend the core committee meeting.

However, he did not reveal the details as to what exactly transpired at the meeting.

"While the CM shared the pro-people work being done by his government, Paatil briefed the PM about various organisational aspects of the party. Other members also shared anecdotes about how people are getting various benefits under the BJP rule. The PM expressed happiness on the work being done by both - the government and party in the state," Vaghani told reporters. PTI PJT PD NP NP

