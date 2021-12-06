PM Modi Holds Meeting With Top Ministers In Parliament Over Nagaland Firing Incident

Amid the worrisome situation in Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in the Parliament over the firing incident that led to the death of at least 13 civilians. Reportedly, PM Modi was briefed regarding the entire situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be giving a statement on the Nagaland civilian killings in Parliament on Monday while the Winter session is underway. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 12 pm on December 6 amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the Union Home Minister's statement over the incident.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has announced that a 5-member delegation will be visiting Oting, Mon, on Monday. The delegation comprising Lok Sabha MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr. Santanu Sen and former Mizoram AG Biswajit Deb will meet the bereaved families. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity'.

What happened in Nagaland civilian firing incident?

Reportedly, daily wage labourers were returning in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday night when security forces opened fire, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The firing led to the killing of at least six people.

Later, clashes erupted that led to the death of more civilians and one Army personnel. Indian Army Officials, in a statement, said that the incident is 'deeply regretted' while mentioning that the security forces suffered severe injuries, with one succumbing to his injuries.

Nagaland firing: Aftermath

In a move to calm the situation, internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas" and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021.

Nagaland has been categorised as a 'disturbed area' and has been under AFSPA for decades now. CM Rio has rushed back to Kohima from Delhi to hold an emergency meeting with the state Cabinet. 15 civilians have been killed in the incident so far, with one Army personnel martyred.

(With ANI inputs)