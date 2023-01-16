'Modi-Modi' chants echoed in the national capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction to arrive at the NDMC Convention Centre for the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party,

The meeting is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for BJP national president JP Nadda and ponder on the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 general elections.

Huge cutouts of PM Modi were placed along the road from PM's roadshow, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India's presidency of the G20.

Stages were erected at places. Folk artistes from several states performed on some of them, while others blared patriotic songs.

Upcoming elections

To set the tone for the 2024 general elections, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are going into the election year. The northeastern states- Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland- will be the first to have polls, most likely in February-March followed by Karnataka in April or early May.

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, 2023, while that for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana ends on different dates in January 2024. There is a possibility that assembly elections in these states can be held together in December 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party general secretary Vinod Tawde on Sunday said that several important matters will be discussed at the meeting.

Stressing that the national executive is being held at a crucial juncture, Tawde said that elaborate dialogues will be held on the upcoming assembly polls in states, the saffron party's pravas yojana' for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening booth level teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states are attending the two-day meeting.