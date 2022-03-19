PM Modi Holds Productive Talks With Japan PM Kishida On Multifaceted Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held productive talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries. "Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress!" MEA said.

Taking to Twitter, PMO said, "Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @kishida230 held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries."

Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi at around 3:40 pm on his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said the agenda of the summit talks between both leaders included multifaceted bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"PM @narendramodi welcomed Japan's PM @kishida230 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions on our multifaceted bilateral ties, regional and global issues of mutual interest on the agenda," he tweeted.

According to a media advisory issued by the MEA, Kishida is scheduled to depart from India on Sunday at 8 am. He is travelling to Cambodia after concluding his India visit.

Before leaving for India, the Japanese Prime condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called it unacceptable and said that such movements should never be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida said that he will exchange views on the Ukraine situation with leaders of India and Cambodia.

In October 2021, PM Modi had spoken to PM Kishda after he assumed office. Both sides had expressed a desire to further bolster the special strategic and global partnership.

Notably, 2022 also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. In December 2019, the annual summit between PM Modi and then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was cancelled in Guwahati due to protests rocking the Assam capital over the amended citizenship law. The summit could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Image: Twitter-@PMOIndia