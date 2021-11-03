PM Modi Holds Review Meet With DMs Of 40 Districts With Low COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is holding a review meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) of over 40 districts which have a low record of COVID-19 vaccination coverage. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting which is being held through a video conference includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

These 40 districts are spread across states like Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among few others, the PMO. This comes after the Prime Minister returned from abroad this morning after attending the G20 and COP26 Summits.

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had highlighted the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination in the country. He had stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

India administers 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs

On October 21, India achieved a historic feat as it completed more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. The CoWIN portal had stated that a total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

India's COVID-19 vaccination update

According to the Health Ministry's data on Wednesday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 107.29 crore. The Health Ministry stated that India administered than 41.16 lakh doses in the last 24 hours.