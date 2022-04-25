PM Modi Honoured With 'Sanman Patra' From Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib (one of 5 takhts in Sikhism) has honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 'Sanman Patra' (Certificate of Honour). Informing about the same by tweeting a picture of the certificate on Twitter, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Sanman Patra shows the respect and affection the Prime Minister has earned from the Sikh community.

"PM @narendramodi Ji honoured with “Sanman Patra” from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib (one of 5 Takhts). It reflects the respect & affection he has earned frm Sikh Sangat We thank revered Jathedar Kulwant Singh Ji for honouring our PM & acknowledging his actions for the community (Sic)," Sirsa tweeted.

The Sanman Patra mentioned that the Sikh community across the world is very happy to know that the Government of India has decided to recognise December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas' in honour of the "supreme sacrifice" made by the Sahibzadas, the four sons of the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh and their quest for justice. The Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib said that it is honouring PM Modi and thanking him for his gesture.

We thank revered Jathedar Kulwant Singh Ji for honouring our PM & acknowledging his actions for the community pic.twitter.com/YuBRexv5dA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 25, 2022

Earlier in January, Sant Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, Head of the revered Damdami Taksal on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas'. Speaking at Belapur, Navi Mumbai, the 16th head of Damdami Taksal thanked PM Modi for preserving the sacrifices of Sahibzades - the four sons of the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh and their quest for justice.

Thanking the Prime Minister Sant Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa said that PM Modi has reminded the people that the Sahebzades had sacrificed their lives for the people and hence they should take out one day of the year to remember them.

PM Modi's announcement on 'Veer Bal Diwas' in honour of the Sahebzades

In 2021, PM Modi announced December 26 would be celebrated as 'Veer Bal Diwas ' to commemorate the execution of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh by the Mughals. Hailing both the Sahebzades, the Prime Minister stressed more people need to be aware of the sacrifices, and values of an inclusive and harmonious world, expounded by both of them.

PM Modi's tweet read, "‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma."

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

