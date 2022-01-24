PM Modi Honours Dhritishman Chakraborty; All About India's Youngest Multilingual Singer

Five-year-old Dhritishman Chakraborty has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) this year. Dhritishman, a native of Sivasagar in Assam, was dubbed as the youngest multilingual singer by the India Books of Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to applaud the child prodigy and congratulated him for being one of the winners of the PMRBP.

"At the tender age of 5 years, Dhritishman Chakraborty can sing fluently in five languages, holding the record of India’s youngest multilingual singer. I congratulate Dhritishman for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him success. May he keep pursuing his passion," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The five-year-old was one of 29 children from across the country who received the award this year for their outstanding achievements.

About 5-year-old Dhritishman Chakraborty

As per Time8 news, Dhritishman began singing at the age of three and now has 43 music video covers under his belt, including three in English, 33 in Hindi, four in Bengali, and three in Assamese. He grasped the lyrics of a song when he was just 11-months-old. Young Dhritishman aims to achieve his dream of becoming a rock singer with the support of his parents. According to Dhritishman's mother, he has a knack for grasping lyrics so easily.

PM Modi interacts with PMRBP awardees

It should be mentioned here that the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children aged between 5 and 18 years of age. It is given in recognition for special qualities and excellent achievement in six categories: Innovation, sports, academic achievements, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also interacted with the PMRBP awardees via video conferencing and awarded digital certificates to winners using blockchain technology.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@narendramodi