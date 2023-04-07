PM Modi Recalls Jesus Christ's Sacrifice On Good Friday; 'never Deviated From Ideals...'

Quick links:
Image: PM Modi honours Good Friday, commemorates Jesus Christ's sacrifice (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.
He tweeted, "Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people."
Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2023
