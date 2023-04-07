Last Updated:

PM Modi Recalls Jesus Christ's Sacrifice On Good Friday; 'never Deviated From Ideals...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

Press Trust Of India
PM Modi honours Good Friday, commemorates Jesus Christ's sacrifice

Image: PM Modi honours Good Friday, commemorates Jesus Christ's sacrifice (ANI)


He tweeted, "Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people."

 

