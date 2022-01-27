Addressing at India-Central Asia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the diplomatic relations between India and central Asian countries have completed 30 fruitful years. The PM also expressed his concern about the developments in Afghanistan. He said, "Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood."

"India has deep relations with all of the Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan has become an important partner in India's energy security. I express my condoles at the recent loss of lives in Kazakhstan," PM Modi Modi said.

He further said that India and Central Asian nations share the same concerns and goals with regard to regional security. "We are all concerned about the developments in Afghanistan. In this context too, mutual cooperation among us has become more important for regional security and stability," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi's lists objectives of India-Cental Asia summit

PM Modi said that the summit has three key objectives. The first one is to make it clear that mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is necessary for regional security and prosperity. "I want to make it clear that Central Asia is central to India's vision of an integrated and stable neighbourhood," he said.

"The second objectives of today's meeting is to give an effective structure to our cooperation, which will pave the way for the establishment of a platform for regular interaction among all stakeholders," PM Modi said.

He said that the third objective of the summit is to prepare an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation, which will enable them to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation.

The virtual event was attended by Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Notably, Prime Minister Modi had paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Following this, there has been continuous high-level dialogue at bilateral and multilateral forums.

The inception of the India-Central Asia dialogue at the Foreign Ministers' level has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations. The third such meeting took place in New Delhi from December 18-20, 2021 last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs in an earlier statement had said that this is the first engagement of its kind between India and Central Asian nations at the level of leaders. "The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's 'Extended Neighbourhood'," the MEA said.