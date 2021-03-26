PM Modi Imagines 'different South Asia With Bangabandhu'; Pays Tribute To Founding Father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid this tribute to the founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by writing a piece on him, which has been published by The Daily Star.

In the opening paragraph of his piece, the Prime Minister said, "On a dark morning in August 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were brutally assassinated. His killers wanted to reverse the gains of Bangladesh's independence, for which Bangabandhu had led a heroic struggle. They also wanted to strike a mortal blow to Bangabandhu's dream of building a cooperative, peaceful and harmonious subcontinent."

Remembering the Bangabandhu, PM Modi added, "Bangabandhu's life was a story of struggle. Faced with oppression and brutality, he stood unflinching. Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa was his source of strength. However, we learn from his Unfinished Memoirs that even she was once moved to point out the risks and pain that his repeated incarcerations brought to his family. Bangabandhu's reply was simple—that he had "no other choice". "

PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program on Friday. A day ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said in a statement, "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties." Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Independence on March 26, and PM Narendra Modi is going to grace the occasion as the guest of honour. The heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration.

(Image: ANI/AP)