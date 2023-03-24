PM Modi Impressed With Bihar BJP MP’s Grandson’s Initiative On Swachh Bharat Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramkripal Yadav’s grandson over his awareness about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It was an unforgettable moment for the nine-year old Aryaveer Yadav to meet PM Modi and share his experience about the cleanliness drive launched by the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Aryaveer discussed with PM Modi about the impact the campaign had on him and children in general.

The meeting of the Yadav family with the Prime Minister was arranged by Ramkripal Yadav, Aryaveer’s grandfather and the Lok Sabha MP from Pataliputra in Bihar. The BJP MP’s grandson also shared his contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

‘Stopped littering in public’

Aryaveer is a student of St Michael's School, Patna. He told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that taking inspiration from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, he has stopped littering in public places. Moreover, he is also cognisant that cleanliness is maintained in his surroundings. Cleanliness has become an integral part of his daily routine, he added during his interaction with PM Modi.

Aryaveer’s conversation on the cleanliness drive launched in 2014 impressed PM Modi, according to sources. He was just a toddler when he first met the Prime Minister in 2018, during his aunt's wedding. The younger brother and cousin of Aryaveer were also present during the meeting with the MP from Varanasi.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014. The objective was to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage. PM Modi during many of his interactions has reiterated the important role of children in ensuring cleanliness in the family and in general.

PM Modi in 2017 lauded the role of children in programmes related to cleanliness, "Kids have become the biggest ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. There are many young children whose contributions I have seen on social media. Earlier, teachers used to get questioned for making children clean classrooms. Now, this has played a huge role in the movement. The kids are applying this in their homes as well, making sure cleanliness is maintained. If they can do it, why can't adults?" he said, while addressing an event organised on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2017.