PM Modi Donning 'Khakee' Outfit Visits Theppakadu Elephant Camp; Tries Hand In Photography

Quick links:
Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where he will interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp.
He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger ''.
Prime Minister Modi was seen posing with cameras as he clicked pictures at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Taking to Twitter PM Modi shared the glimpses of the Bandipur Tiger reserve, "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity"