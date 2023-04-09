Last Updated:

PM Modi Donning 'Khakee' Outfit Visits Theppakadu Elephant Camp; Tries Hand In Photography

Marking the 50 years of the Tiger project, PM Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve where he will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
PM Modi in Bandipur
1/15
Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

PM Modi in Bandipur
2/15
Republic

PM Modi was received by top officials as he landed in Bandipur. 

PM Modi in Bandipur
3/15
Republic

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where he will interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. 

PM Modi in Bandipur
4/15
Republic

He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

PM Modi in Bandipur
5/15
Republic

According to PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

PM Modi in Bandipur
6/15
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger ''.

PM Modi in Theppakadu elephant camp
7/15
Republic

PM Modi arrives at Theppakadu elephant camp after visiting Bandipur Tiger reserve. 

PM Modi in Theppakadu elephant camp
8/15
Republic

PM Modi was seen feeding and petting an elephant at the camp.

PM Modi in Bandipur
9/15
Republic

PM Modi poses with the picture of a tiger's graffiti at Bandipur Tiger reserve 

PM Modi in Bandipur
10/15
Republic

Prime Minister Modi was seen posing with cameras as he clicked pictures at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

PM Modi in Bandipur
11/15
@narendramodi-Twitter

PM Modi was seen catching a sight of Bandipur reserve with his binoculars.

PM Modi in Bandipur
12/15
@narendramodi-Twitter

The Prime Minister was seen enjoying the jungle safari at tiger reserve.

PM Modi in Bandipur
13/15
@narendramodi-Twitter

Taking to Twitter PM Modi shared the glimpses of the Bandipur Tiger reserve, "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity"

PM Modi in Bandipur
14/15
@narendramodi-Twitter

Some more glimpses of the animals at the reserve shared by PM Modi

PM Modi in Bandipur
15/15
@narendramodi-Twitter

Deers at Bandipur Tiger reserve

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: As President Murmu flies in Sukhoi-30, here are leaders who flew fighter jets too

In pics: As President Murmu flies in Sukhoi-30, here are leaders who flew fighter jets too
Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis visit premises of newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya

Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis visit premises of newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya