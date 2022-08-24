Last Updated:

PM Modi In Haryana, Punjab Today To Unveil Health Initiatives; Here's His Full Itinerary

PM Modi Modi on Wednesday, August 24, will visit Haryana and Punjab as he will inaugurate as well as dedicate two important health initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 24, will visit Haryana and Punjab as he will inaugurate as well as dedicate two important health initiatives. Notably, PM Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad and then he will travel to Punjab's Mohali wherein he will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to the nation.

PM Modi in Haryana

PM Modi who will be visiting Haryana today (August 24) for the inauguration of Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, said that the project will augment healthcare facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR). Notably, with PM Modi inaugurating the hospital in Faridabad at an event at around 11 AM on Wednesday, the availability of modern medical infrastructure in NCR will definitely get a boost as the "super-speciality" hospital will be equipped with 2,600 beds. 

According to the  Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Amrita Hospital which is managed by  Mata Amritanandamayi Math is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crores and will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.  

PM Modi to dedicate Cancer hospital & research centre in Punjab

After his visit to Haryana, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Punjab wherein, he will dedicate a cancer hospital and research centre. At around 02:15 PM, PM Modi will dedicate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre’ to the nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali), PMO said in a statement.

According to the PMO, the cancer hospital in Mohali has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The hospital which will function as a 'hub' for cancer care and treatment for the people of Punjab, neighbouring states and Union Territories, is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant, PMO said. It is pertinent to mention that the cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital with a 300-bed capacity.

