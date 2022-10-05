PM Modi In Himachal Pradesh To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur & Take Part In Dussehra Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore in Himachal Pradesh today (October 5).

Prime Minister will dedicate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur to the country at around 11:30 am. He will then reach Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur at around 12:45 PM, where he will address a public rally and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects. At 3:15 pm, PM Modi will later reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu where he will participate in Dussehra celebrations.

I am glad that the AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure better healthcare facilities for people in the region.

Development works worth over Rs. 3650 crore spread across various sectors will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. pic.twitter.com/y6huiUBBte — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur

Dedicating AIIMS Bilaspur to the nation is Prime Minister's vision and commitment to strengthening the health services across the country. In October 2017, PM Modi laid the foundational stone of the hospital and since then it is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital. Spread over 247 acres, the Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health in a bid to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. Every year, 100 students will be admitted for the MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses. The facilities at the hospital are:-

18 speciality & 17 super speciality departments

18 modular operation theatres

750 beds with 64 ICU beds

the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities

modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography CT scan, MRI etc

Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra

30 bedded AYUSH block

#WATCH | AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/q4FFDUJUdn — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Development projects worth over Rs 3650 crore

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs. 1690 crore. Around 31 km long road project is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Solan /Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi, and Manali. About an 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion in Haryana. This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region. It will also boost tourism in the state.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh worth Rs 350 crore. MoUs of more than Rs. 800 crores have already been signed for setting up industries in this Medical Device Park. This project will enhance employment opportunities in the region.

He will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla worth Rs 140 crore, which will help make available trained manpower for hydropower projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help in upskilling the youth and providing ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector.

PM Modi to participate in Kullu Dussehra

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be celebrated from 5th to 11th October 2022 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu and it will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country will participate in this celebration.

The Festival is one of its kind as it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then proceed to the Dhalpur Ground. PM Modi will witness this divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the deities during the celebrations.

(Image: @Narendramodi-Twitter/PTI)