'No Hope Left From Congress & Allies': PM Modi's Scathing Attack At Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand to campaign for the BJP in the ongoing State Assembly polls. In his speech, he spoke on a number of issues topics such as the Congress party, the development of the state, etc. In a direct attack to the opposition, Modi said that there is no hope left from the party and that it functions only to serve the interests of one family.

Appeal to the voters

PM Modi said, "Friends, there is no hope and expectation left from the Congress party and its allies to work towards improving the condition of the country and its citizens. They have entered public life only for the benefits of their own family. And because of that, those people who work for the benefit of the people and society will never be ready to accept them. Friends, just imagine if Baba Tilka Majhi had thought about the only himself then would they have been able to do so for the society? If Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu had thought of only benefitting themselves and their families, then would the British have been able to leave India? These tribes have worked towards have let go of their status and stood up in the society. The BJP adopts the same values and respects them. Friends, the BJP is introducing policies to help and encourage those who belong to these communities."

In order to appeal to the voters, he said that he is also an activist and that his aim is to serve the people. He said, "We work as your servants, I do your work as your servant, I come among you and keep the account of my work at the feet of Janata Janardan. As an activist, I have a long experience of living among tribals and serving them and that experience is also very useful in making my life. That is why I and my companions understand your problems well. Let's try day and night to overcome your problems. This dedication to serve you, serve the country, gives us a very different identity from the rest."

