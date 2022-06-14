PM Modi In Maharashtra Today To Unveil 1st Bunker Museum & Inaugurate Sant Tukaram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra today, for the inauguration of the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai. He will also inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune, and participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav (bi-century festival) of Mumbai Samachar. The newspaper has been publishing news continuously for 200 years.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the state at around 1 pm. He will first inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. At around 4:15 PM, PM will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

Thereafter, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The newly-built temple in Dehu is dedicated to Sant Tukaram, who was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as 'kirtans'. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise in Dehu but was not formally structured like a temple. It has now been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks and carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.

Features of newly-renovated Jal Bhushan Building

As per a statement by the PMO, the Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The Foundation stone for the new building was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind in August 2019.

All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building, the statement said.

In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan, that had earlier been used by the British as secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019.

The Gallery of Revolutionaries has been developed in the bunker as an underground museum, to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra. It offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chaphekar brothers, the Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V B Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.

In Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at the Bandra Kurla Complex. The printing of Mumbai Samachar as a weekly was started on 1st July 1822 by Fardunjee Marzbanji. It, later on, became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years. To commemorate this unique feat, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion, the statement said.

(With inputs from agency)