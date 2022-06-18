PM Modi, In New Blog For Mother Heeraben, Says She Inspired Him To Focus On 'Garib Kalyan'

After meeting his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on Saturday on her 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down a blog stating that it was his mother who inspired him to focus on "Garib Kalyan". PM Modi who arrived in Gandhinagar at his mother's residence on early Saturday morning sought her blessings and adorned Hiraba with a garland of roses and a shawl.

Writing a heartfelt blog for his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, PM Modi said that his mother inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on the welfare of the poor. PM Modi also recalled an incident when he visited his mother after it was decided that he would be Gujarat's Chief Minister and said that his mother told him "never take a bribe". Adding further, he said that his mother always says " keep working for the poor" whenever he speaks to her over the phone.

"Mother has always inspired me to have a strong resolve and focus on Garib Kalyan". I remember when it was decided that I would be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I was not present in the state. As soon as I landed there, I went straight to meet Mother. She was extremely ecstatic and inquired if I was going to again stay with her. But she knew my answer! She then told me, 'I don’t understand your work in the government, but I just want you to never take a bribe'," PM Modi wrote in his blog.

'Keep working for the poor'

PM Modi also wrote about moving to Delhi after becoming the Prime Minister and said that meetings with her became fewer than before. "After moving to Delhi, my meetings with her are even fewer than before. Sometimes when I visit Gandhinagar, I call on her for a short while. I don’t get to meet her as often as I used to earlier. However, I have never felt any discontent from Mother over my absence. Her love and affection remain the same; her blessings remain the same. Mother often asks me 'Are you happy in Delhi? Do you like it?' She keeps assuring me that I should not worry about her and lose focus on the larger responsibilities," PM Modi penned.

"Whenever I speak to her on the phone, she says 'Never do anything wrong or anything bad with anyone and keep working for the poor'," PM Modi wrote in his blog.

'Nothing is unachievable for Indian women'

PM Modi called "honesty and self-respect" his parents' biggest qualities and said that despite struggling with poverty and its accompanying challenges, his parents never left the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect.

In his emotional tribute to his mother, PM Modi wrote that her mother ensures she does her own chores as much as possible. He said that "In my Mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India’s Matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women. Far beyond every tale of deprivation, is the glorious story of a mother, far above every struggle, is the strong resolve of a mother," he wrote.