PM Modi In Poll-bound Assam & WB On Monday; Oil & Gas Projects & Metro Line To Be Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced on Sunday that he will visit the poll-bound state of Assam on Monday. He will also visit West Bengal on the same day in what promises to be a significant outreach ahead of the key polls. As per an official press release, PM Modi will dedicate important projects of the oil & gas sector to the nation in an event organized at Silapathar in Assam's Dhemaji. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Engineering Colleges during the event. The Governor and Chief Minister of Assam, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion.

"It is always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting in Dhemaji," said PM Modi.

After his Assam visit, PM Modi will also visit Bengal and will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures, and idols.

READ | AASU To Protest Against Centre Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Assam As NRC-CAA Flares Up

READ | PM Modi To Address Meeting Of BJP National Office-bearers In Delhi With Polls Closing In

Assam Assembly Elections

In December, last year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam had kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle addressing state's two biggest problems were infiltration and floods. Asserting that only the BJP government can stop infiltration, he added that infiltration affects our culture, arts, and snatches away opportunities from our youth.

The election to the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to be held in March-April 2021 where BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

READ | Assam Govt Increases Daily Wages Of Tea Garden Workers To Rs 318 Ahead Of Assembly Polls

READ | Assam Govt To Increase Pension Of State's Freedom Fighters And Provide Free Healthcare