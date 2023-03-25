PM Modi In Poll Bound Karnataka To Launch Medical Institute, Bengaluru Metro Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka today. On his seventh visit to the state in 2023, he will launch various development projects including the inauguration of a medical institute in Chikkaballapur, and a metro line in Bengaluru. Notably, weeks before the elections are held to the Karnataka assembly, the political leaders are all out at the Hustings. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in the state yesterday where he addressed the political rally and also inaugurated development initiatives.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, 25th March. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro.”

PM Modi to launch education, connectivity projects in Karnataka

At around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chikkaballapur. It will help the citizens in the region with affordable healthcare and also provide students with medical education facilities. It has been established by the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. The institute will begin functioning from the academic year 2023.

Moreover, the Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 will also be launched by the PM in Bengaluru. The metro stretch has been built at a cost of ₹ 4250 crores.

HM Amit Shah was also in the poll-bound state yesterday, where he laid the foundation stone of Sehkar Samrudhi Soudh and inaugurated various development works of the Cooperative Ministry (Karnataka). He also hit out at Congress and said the party has a long track record of corruption. He appealed to the people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the state.