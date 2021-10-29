PM Modi In Rome: From Meeting European Dignitaries To Talks With Indians; Day 1 In Pics

Quick links:
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed to the country by Italian diplomats.
In his first engagement in Italy, PM Modi met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Rome.
PM Modi paid a floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation'- Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. Sharing a picture of the same, he wrote, ''The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally.''
Surrounded by hundreds, PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi took to conversing with the Indian diaspora, as Sanskrit chants, 'Modi, Modi' reverberated in the background.
PM Modi was heard speaking in Marathi and Gujarati to those gathered, as they stood in a queue to catch a glimpse of India's Prime Minister.