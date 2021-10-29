Last Updated:

PM Modi In Rome: From Meeting European Dignitaries To Talks With Indians; Day 1 In Pics

On October 29, Friday, PM Modi landed in Rome. During his visit, PM Modi will take part in G20 Italy Summit, and will also hold bilaterals with world leaders.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
PM Modi emplanes for Rome
1/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed to the country by Italian diplomats.

PM Modi with European dignitaries
2/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

In his first engagement in Italy, PM Modi met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Rome.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
3/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi paid a floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation'- Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. Sharing a picture of the same, he wrote, ''The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally.''

PM Modi converses at Gandhi Piazza
4/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Surrounded by hundreds, PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi took to conversing with the Indian diaspora, as Sanskrit chants, 'Modi, Modi' reverberated in the background. 

PM Modi speaks in Marathi and Gujarati
5/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi was heard speaking in Marathi and Gujarati to those gathered, as they stood in a queue to catch a glimpse of India's Prime Minister. 

PM Modi shakes hands with people
6/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Besides talking to the gathering, PM Modi also shared a warm handshake with a few Indians. 

PM Modi surrounded by a crowd
7/7
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

A meeting with the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission, as well as a conversation with the Indian diaspora comprised Day 1 of PM Modi's visit to Italy. 

Tags: Narendra Modi, Rome, G20
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Konkan Shakti in pictures: India-UK maiden bilateral tri-service exercise concludes

Konkan Shakti in pictures: India-UK maiden bilateral tri-service exercise concludes
HM Amit Shah reviews border situation, interacts with BSF jawans on 3-day visit to J&K

HM Amit Shah reviews border situation, interacts with BSF jawans on 3-day visit to J&K