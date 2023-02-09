PM Modi, In Rousing Rajya Sabha Speech, Gives Full Account Of Centre's Policy Triumphs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired a direct attack at the Opposition in his Rajya Sabha speech on Thursday, February 9. As Opposition MPs raised a ruckus, the Prime Minister said, "I want to tell these MPs, the more 'keechad' (muck) you throw, the more the lotus will bloom." The lotus, of course, is the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Thank you for your indirect cooperation in feeding the lotus," PM Modi said.

Unsparing attack on Kharge

Deepening his attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister responded to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech. He said, "We don't run away from solutions and we are heading towards permanent solutions to address all the issues faced the people of this country. Congress might have the intention to build a foundation, as claimed by Kharge, but they only dug holes during their tenure."

The Prime Minister listed how his government has fixed problems that Congress could not fix for decades.

'Water crisis issue resolved in our rule'

"We found ways to solve the problem of water. We paid attention to every aspect like water conservation and irrigation. We connected people with the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. In last 3-4 yrs, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections," PM Modi said.

'Opened 1.7Cr Jan Dhan accounts in Karnataka'

PM Modi, talking about how the Centre has empowered people, said, "We started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last nine years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country."

The Prime Minister took a jibe at Kharge and said Kharge complains that I visit Kalaburagi, he should also see the work done by the BJP govt in his constituency. "1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."

The Prime Minister further said, "With the help of DBT, through Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, Rs 27 lakh crore was directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. Through DBT technology, we saved Rs 2 lakh crore from going into the wrong hands."

PM Modi attacks UPA regime says, 'UPA was busy in photo ops'

The Prime Minister stated that when any party forms a government, it comes with a zeal to work for the welfare of the country and to serve its people. He said, "People were facing problems during the UPA regime but UPA was busy in tokenism and photo ops. They never tried to find a permanent solution to problems."

He further said that is very necessary to know what is the pace, intention, direction, and result of the development. "BJP govt is working hard and working on the basis of the public's priorities and needs. If we have to spend ourselves day and night, we will spend, but will not let the hopes of the country get hurt."

PM slams Congress, 'Did nothing for Gareebi Hatao'

Taking a dig at the grand old party, PM Modi said Congress chanted 'Gareebi Hatao' but it was only a slogan for them. PM Modi stated that earlier, there was a tradition when several projects were introduced and then halted for years. It had become part of the (Congress) working culture and the earnings of honest taxpayers were harmed.

"They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country," PM Modi said.

He further mentioned that our (BJP) government has worked hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. Despite all the problems, we provided gas connections to more than 32 crore families."

PM Modi on appeasement politics, 'True secularism is all about equality'

Schooling Opposition on the 'true meaning of secularism', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries. We have no room for the discrimination in distribution as true secularism is all about equality."

He further said the BJP government has taken a pledge to bring about 'true secularism' without any hindrance. PM Modi said, "The saturation of schemes is the solution to many problems. And by solution, I don't mean the solution to the problems of an individual, but the solution to the problems of the whole country. We are coming forth with a work culture, which is going to do away with the policy of 'Mera-tera, Apna-Paraaya'."

The Prime Minister said, "For us, it is Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas versus appeasement. There is no appeasement politics for development."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further mentioned that the BJP govt has given priority to the tribal community. He said, "For decades, the development of tribal communities was neglected. We gave top priority to their welfare. People of the country are repeatedly rejecting Congress. People are watching them and punishing them."

PM Modi further highlighted the work done by BJP for the tribal community. He said, "BJP has identified 110 aspirational districts in the country. Education, infrastructure, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than 3 crore tribals."

PM's sharp attack on Vadra Congress, 'Nation not property of one family'

In his sharp attack on the Vadra Congress, PM Modi said some had problems with the names of schemes of the government and Sanskrit words in the names. He said, "I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name. I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear and shame?"

The Prime Minister asked if Nehru was such a great person, then why does the Gandhi family shy away from using the 'Nehru' surname.

Giving a reality check to Congress on Article 365, PM Modi said which party was the one which toppled governments 90 times by misusing Article 356? "A Prime minister used Article 356 50 times and her name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala, the Communist govt was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled," the PM said.

"In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's govt was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in the US for treatment and attempts were made to topple his govt," PM said.

PM Modi hits out at Opposition for defaming Indian Army

Hitting out at the Opposition for defaming the Indian Army, the Prime Minister said our (BJP) government named 21 Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. "An island (The Ross Island) has been renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. The Opposition MPs don't leave any chance to defame Indian Army. For our government, national progress and regional aspiration is an important aspect," PM Modi said.

Towards the end of his speech, the Prime Minister said political differences are common but they should not come in the way of our nation's development. "I live for the country and I have come out to do something for the country. The country is watching. One alone is overshadowing many," PM Modi said.