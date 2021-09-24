PM Modi In US: Gamechanger Moves For India’s Military Against China And Pakistan

As far as Defence Cooperation is concerned, India and the US have come a long way and enhancing the security ties will be topping the agenda, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. Strengthening of defence ties between the two nations is reportedly a major focal point of PM's first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Under Modi's leadership, India has inked four crucial defence agreements with the US centred around co-production, innovation and interoperability in the defence sector. The country has already been designated as a Major Defence Partner (MDP), by the US in 2016 under former President Barack Obama and shares common goals when it comes to security in the Indo-pacific region, as well as the need to counter Pak-sponsored terrorism in the aftermath of the Afghanistan crisis.

Here are some of the game-changer military agreements between India & the US

Ever since India was designated as an MDP by the US, both sides have been working towards the expansion of the scope of their partnership. India is already one of the top countries which have been identified by the US to get license-free exports, re-exports and transfers under the under License Exception Strategic Trade Authorisation (STA-1). Most of the military trade between India and the US is through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route and Direct Commercial Sales. Both sides are looking to reach a target of USD 25 billion in military trade over the next few years.

Several agreements have been signed by the two nations to enhance cooperation including the Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). Another major breakthrough was the Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) which was signed by the two sides in their first 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi in 2018. The Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) which focuses on the exchange of sensitive Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) information for use by Indian drones and missiles is the most recent agreement signed between the two sides.

A common vision for Indo-pacific, countering terrorism

Most importantly, both share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In March, United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III visited PM Modi, the first visit by a senior minister under Biden’s presidency, to boost bilateral defence and security ties. The visit had come against the backdrop of China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Both India and the US have stressed on the security of the Indo-pacific region and the need to keep China's aggression in check.

Similar concerns are now being raised by the two sides with respect to Pakistan, given its open collusion with the Taliban. The country has by and large been isolated from the global forums with the US looking to 'reassess ties' with the nation.

While the two sides have discussed these concerns in multi-nation forums such as the QUAD, this is the first time that Modi and Biden will directly discuss defence and security matters in an in-person meeting. All eyes are on what the next chapter holds for India-US defence relations.