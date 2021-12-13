PM Modi In Varanasi: Itinerary For Day 2 Includes Umrah Visit, BLW Guesthouse & More

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi moving towards the end of the first day of his two days visit to his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi for the inauguration of Phase I of the revamped ‘Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor,’ here’s what PM Modi has on his plan for Day 2.

On December 13, PM Modi inaugurated his dream project worth Rs. 339 crore, the Phase -1 of ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,’ and he also visited the Kal Bhairav Temple, witnessed Ganga Aarti through the Ro-Ro vessel.

PM Modi to visit Umrah Village, BLW Guesthouse & Mahamandir Dham on Day 2

Based on his tentative itinerary for Dec 14, he will be addressing the people of Kashi in the Banaras Locomotive Work Guesthouse in the morning and later he will hold some meetings in Varanasi before moving ahead.

He will also be meeting the heads of 11 BJP-ruled states, who have also been invited to attend the function in Varanasi. He will address a conclave of 12 BJP chief ministers and nine deputy chief ministers on Tuesday, where they will share their governance techniques in their various states.

Later in the afternoon, he will be visiting Umrah and there, he will give a public address and later will be involved in the annual festival of the Swarved Mahamandir Dham. During this, the PM will also be addressing the devotees who came to the Vihangam Yoga program.

Here’s PM Modi’s itinerary for Dec 14

8.40 am- Arrival at circuit house 8.50 am- Arrival at BLW guest house 9-2.45 pm- Reserved Meetings 2.50 pm- Departure from Varanasi to Umrah 3.20 pm -Arrival at Umrah helipad 3.30 to 4.30 pm- Addressing a Public Event 4.35 pm-Swarved Mahamandir Dham 4.45 pm -Departure from village Umrah 5.05 pm- Arrival at Varanasi airport 5.05 pm to 5.15 pm- PM to leave for Delhi

PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' which comprises 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties. The entire Varanasi city was decked up with Dev Deepawali lamps on the inauguration day of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Waters from all of India's major rivers were used to anoint Baba Kashi Vishwanath. The function was also attended by the top priests of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas across the country.

विश्वनाथ धाम के लोकार्पण के साथ ही बाबा विश्वनाथ के चरणों में अर्चन-अभिषेक का सौभाग्य भी मिला।

पूजन के समय एक ही भाव मन में उठ रहा था- यद्यत्कर्म करोमि तत्तदखिलं शम्भो तवाराधनम्।



राष्ट्रसेवा में मैं जो भी कर्म कर रहा हूं, वो सब महादेव आपकी ही आराधना है, आपका ही आशीर्वाद है। pic.twitter.com/8iNzbQLsuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Special day for us all. Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. https://t.co/Kcih2dI0FG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

माँ गंगा की गोद में उनके स्नेह ने कृतार्थ कर दिया। ऐसा लगा जैसे माँ गंगा की कलकल करती लहरें विश्वनाथ धाम के लिए आशीर्वाद दे रही हैं।



हर हर महादेव।



हर हर गंगे। pic.twitter.com/iBuRImW9Q1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hardwork of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata! pic.twitter.com/iclAG9bmAR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

काशी की गंगा आरती हमेशा अंतर्मन को नई ऊर्जा से भर देती है।



आज काशी का बड़ा सपना पूरा होने के बाद दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा आरती में शामिल हुआ और मां गंगा को उनकी कृपा के लिए नमन किया।



नमामि गंगे तव पाद पंकजम्। pic.twitter.com/pPnkjmgzxa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Image: Twitter/ Amit Shah