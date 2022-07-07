PM Modi In Varanasi To Mark 100 Days Of Yogi Govt; To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1800 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi today, July 7 to celebrate the completion of 100 days of Yogi Adityanath government's second term. During his visit, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 1,200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth about Rs 600 crore in the state.

The Prime Minister's visit is crucial, especially for the road construction plan in Varanasi.

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of Rs 1,800-crore projects in Varanasi

At 2 pm today, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Akshay Patra mid-day meal Kitchen’ at LT College, which has the capacity to cook meals for around one lakh students.

At 2.45 pm, the PM will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha, to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

At 4 pm, PM Modi will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of a six-lane road from Lahartara to Vijaya Cinema via BHU, a four-lane road from Pandeypur flyover to Ring Road, and the widening of the road from Kachari to Sandha to four lanes.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate several schemes, including 'Dasashwamedh Bhawan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Phase II of Vedic Science Centre, a new building of Sindhaura Police Station, Firefighting Building at Pindra, Phulwaria JP Mehta Central Jail Marg and Babatpur Kapsethi. The PM will also inaugurate the construction work of the first phase of Namo Ghat.

To give a fillip to tourism in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects including the development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects related to the improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district. These include rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area; leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city; rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc.