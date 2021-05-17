PM Modi In Virtual Meet Interacts With Top Healthcare Professionals; Reviews COVID Crisis

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the doctors & experts from across the country on their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19. In the virtual meet, PM Modi sought information regarding India's current situation amid the second wave of the pandemic. These doctors are frontline workers-- who have been dealing with the crisis very closely and belong from different part of the country.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with doctors from across the country on their learnings and suggestions.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TZbWsqNspB — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The agenda of the meeting was to monitor the situation, take feedback, roll out protocols in order to tackle the second wave. Due to certain steps taken by the Central and state governments, cases have been plateauing in urban areas, but rural areas still remain the concern.

'Less Than 3 Lakh COVID Cases After 26 Days: Health Min

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the 26th Group of Ministers Meeting on Monday where he gave an update on the COVID-19 situation and the declining trend of new infections in the country. Over 18.29 crore beneficiaries had been administered the COVID vaccine doses in the country so far.

"In the last 24 hours, the difference between new cases of Coronavirus and the cases recovered is about 1 lakh. After the gap of 26 days, less than three lakh new cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours," said Harsh Vardhan.

The fact that the difference in new cases in the past 24 hours and those who recovered in 24 hours is almost 1 lakh: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the 26th Group of Ministers Meeting on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VCajMjl589 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

PM Modi's meeting with CMs of four states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Puducherry to discuss the COVID-19 situation. This meeting comes after PM Modi's earlier high-level meeting where he had stressed on localised containment strategies to tackle the Coronavirus situation across the country. In addition, PM Modi also took stock of the situation pertaining to vaccination in these states.

COVID cases in India

With the second wave of COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, India witnessed a single-day rise of 2,81,386 COVID-19 cases on May 17, which pushed its tally to 2,49,65,463, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 35,16,997.

India reports 2,81,386 new #COVID19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,49,65,463

Total discharges: 2,11,74,076

Death toll: 2,74,390

Active cases: 35,16,997



Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460 pic.twitter.com/RJCDwbzyha — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI/TWITTER)