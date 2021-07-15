PM Modi Inaugrates State-of-the-art Centre In Varanasi, Shares Aerial View Of 'Rudraksh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 15, inaugurated a state-of-the-art centre in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, which he claims would make the city an appealing conference location and attract tourists and business people. On his Facebook page, the Prime Minister also posted aerial shots of the building. The international cooperation and conference facility, "Rudraksh," will provide a taste of the historic city's cultural riches.

Salient features of Rudraksh Convention Centre

I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. pic.twitter.com/ExoBLO6sp3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021

The centre has 108 Rudraksha, and the ceiling is designed to resemble a Shiva Linga, according to officials, who also stated that the building is lit by LED lights.

PM Modi during the inauguration ceremony stated, "Now that Kashi is being adorned with so many development projects in the last 7 years, how could this adornment be completed without Rudraksha? Now that Kashi has worn this Rudraksh, the development of Kashi will shine more, and the beauty of Kashi will increase more. There's one more person whom I can't forget to mention today. Another friend of mine from Japan - Shinzo Abe. When he came to Kashi as Prime Minister, I had a discussion with him on the idea of Rudraksh. He immediately instructed his officials to work on this project."

PM Modi shares aerial view

Rudraksh Convention Centre

The two-story tower, which sits on 2.87 hectares of ground in the upscale Sigra district, has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. Officials said the goal is to give opportunities for individuals to interact socially and culturally at the international convention centre. They claim that increasing the city's tourist sector will improve the city's competitiveness. It's the perfect venue for international conferences, exhibitions, concerts, and other events. Murals showcasing Varanasi's art, culture, and music are on display inside the exhibition, they said.

When necessary, the conference centre, which was created with the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, can be partitioned into smaller sections. The centre is an environmentally friendly structure with suitable security and safety systems. It has three entrances: the main entrance, a service entrance, and a separate VIP entrance, making it a perfect location for a variety of international events. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a number of development projects totalling over Rs 1,500 crore, according to officials.

Picture Credit: PTI/@NarendraModi-Twitter/@NarendraModi-Facebook