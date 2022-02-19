PM Modi Inaugurates 100 'Kisan Drones' To Spray Pesticides In Farms Across States Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special drive on Saturday. He flagged off 100 Kisan drones to spray pesticides across various states of India. Talking about the application of drones, PM Modi said; "Earlier drones were considered only as a weapon of army or defence forces but today in Manesar, we are inaugurating 'Kisan Drone Yatra.' This is a new chapter in the technological development of farmers." PM Modi claimed that the 'Kisan Drone Yatra' will open various opportunities in the technological field. He said, "This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities."

PM Modi also elaborated on future plans for the usage of drones in India. He shared that Garuda Aerospace is in the process of making 100 thousand made in India drones. He said, "Garud drones have an aim of making 1 lakh in coming two years made in India drones, which will provide new employment to the youth".

Union Budget focuses on Drones

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman talked vividly about drones and their in-corporation in the agricultural sector in the recently concluded first half of the Budget session. She said, " By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides and also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density and also possibly predicting the size of the output. Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture. When you bring in a drone, it has got several adaptations"