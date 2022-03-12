PM Modi Inaugurates 11th Edition Of Khel Mahakumbh In Ahmedabad; Gives Advice To Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 11th edition of Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. PM Modi said that in 2010, he stated Khel Mahakumbh as Gujarat's Chief Minister. "Today I can say that the seed of the dream I had sown is now becoming a banyan tree," he said.

PM Modi noted that Khel Mahakumbh could not take place for two years due to COVID-19. "But the grandeur with which Bhupendra Bhai has started this event has filled the young players with renewed vigour...Started in 2010 with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh increased to 36 general sports & 26 para-sports in 2019," he said.

Attacking previous governments, the Prime Minister said that sports were not given priority earlier. "Our players had to struggle for basics, but today they are making us proud," he said adding that the government is working hard to ensure there is no shortage of resources for players. "There is a 70% increase in sports budget."

"Earlier, sports were looked down on by society but now the outlook is changing. Just winning a medal is not the only aim in sports. Careers can be made in various fields such as diet planning, sports management, technology and so on," PM informed.

Referring to Tokyo Olympics and other major international sports events, PM Modi said, "There were tears of joy and pride in everyone's eyes when our players were standing on the podium and our national anthem was playing."

PM Modi's advice to youth

The Prime Minister advised the youth to not take shortcuts towards success. "The success comes through long-term planning," he said.

"Today I also want to request the family members. Time has changed a lot. If your child is interested in sports, encourage him. Don't pull him back just for the sake of books," he added.

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Speaking on India's 'Operation Ganga' to bring back its citizens from the war-hit Ukraine, PM Modi stated that the youth who returned now understand the clout of rising India.

"Our students who returned from war-torn Ukraine have said that it was during the war they realised the importance and power of Tiranga," PM Modi said.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive