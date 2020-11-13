PM Modi Inaugurates 2 Ayurveda Institutes; Stresses Demand For Products In Global Markets

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated two Ayurveda institutes - Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were also present at the event.

Addressing the event via video conference, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride that WHO has chosen India to set up the Global Center for Traditional Medicine. He added that India has a great heritage related to health.

"Now work will be done in this direction from India to the world. I express my heartfelt gratitude to WHO and its Director General for giving this great responsibility to India. With the changing times, everything is being integrated today. Health is no different. With this thinking, the country is taking one important step after another to integrate different methods of treatment. This thinking has made Ayush an important part of the health policy of the country," PM Modi said.

PM elaborates use of Ayurveda amid COVID

PM Modi further said that during the Coronavirus period, the demand for Ayurvedic products all over the world has increased rapidly. He stated that immunity boosters like turmeric, decoction, milk were very useful in every household in India, adding that Ayurvedic research is also increasing rapidly on International Cooperation in order to combat COVID.

"During the Coronavirus period, the demand for Ayurvedic products all over the world has increased rapidly. Exports of Ayurvedic products have increased nearly one-and-a-half times in September this year compared to the previous year. Spices exports have also registered significant growth," said PM Modi

"When there was no effective way to combat the coronavirus, then several immunity boosters like turmeric, decoction, milk were very useful in every household in India. If our country with such a large population is in a stable condition today, then this tradition of ours has a big contribution. To combat COVID, Ayurvedic research is also increasing rapidly on International Cooperation. Research is currently underway in more than 100 places," PM added.

The Ministry of AYUSH, since 2016, has been observing "Ayurveda Day" every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year, it falls on Friday. Considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the 5th Ayurveda Day, 2020 is being observed largely on virtual platforms at national and international levels.

The ITRA, Jamnagar, recently created through an Act of Parliament, is poised to emerge as a world-class healthcare institution. It has 12 departments, three clinical laboratories and three research laboratories, the ministry said. With state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, the NIA has also been a pioneer in research activities.

