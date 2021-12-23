PM Modi Inaugurates 22 Developmental Projects Worth Rs 870 Crores In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a total of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Also, he laid the foundation stone for the 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park. This aims to develop the dairy farmers and the economy of the state.

The Prime Minister also transferred Rs 35 crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy and then laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar. Apart from that, PM Modi also distributed the rural residential rights record named 'Gharauni' to more than 20 lakh people in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other ministers and leaders were also present at the event.

Delighted to be in Varanasi once again. Addressing a public meeting. #यूपी_में_श्वेत_क्रांति https://t.co/SkUfpAUZUg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, he reviewed the development projects that were to be inaugurated in the day.

PM Modi launches developmental projects in Varanasi

Among other inaugurations, the Prime Minister also launched six projects for the redevelopment of the Old Kashi wards followed by a parking and surface park at Beniabag, a sewage treatment plant at Ramna, beautification of two ponds, snd a provision for surveillance cameras at 720 locations across the city.

Concerning the education sector, PM Modi launched the Union Education Ministry’s Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education which has been built at the cost of around Rs 107 crore. Also, a Teachers Education Centre has been inaugurated at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies and it has been built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.

Apart from all this, he also inaugurated a project consisting of a doctors’ hostel, a nurses’ hostel, and a shelter home at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre. A 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital was also dedicated to Bhadrasi. Lastly, the foundation stone of a Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra was also laid under the Ayush Mission.

Image: GovtofIndia/ANI