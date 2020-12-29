PM Modi Inaugurates 351km New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section Of Eastern Freight Corridor EDFC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. The 351-km section which has been built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crore, will open new avenues for local industries in Uttar Pradesh, he said. The EDFC is an 1875-km stretch that connects Punjab’s Ludhiana to Dankuni in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the virtual inauguration of the project which has been built by Tata Projects.

'Most advanced railway infrastructure project'

"Today the glorious past of Indian Railways is going to get a new identity in this 21st century. Since independence, this is going to be the most advanced railway infrastructure project. When the first train ran on the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor today, the thunder and sounds of the new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' were clearly heard," said PM Modi at the inauguration.

He added, "In the infrastructure of a country, connectivity is like the nerves of a body. The better are the nerves (connectivity), the healthier will be the infrastructure of a country."

“The plan to develop the dedicated freight corridors has been on paper since 2006 but the work started after 2014. Zero kilometers of the corridor was constructed in eight years, while in the last six to seven years we have built 1100 Kms,” he said while taking a dig at the previous Congress government.

He also praised the Prayagraj control center and said, "In Prayagraj, the Operation Control Center is also a symbol of a new India. This is one of the best control centers in the world. Management and data technology is made in India by Indians."

Prime Minister Modi added to the list of benefits that the dedicated corridor will reduce the logistical cost of the railway network thus influencing the price of the goods. He said It will also increase the ease of doing business and attract greater foreign investment.

Apart from EDFC, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is also being developed. The 1506 km stretch will connect Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri. Several other such railway corridors are being developed to improve the connectivity of the country, he said.

