PM Modi Inaugurates 5-star Gandhinagar Railway Station, New Zones In Gujarat Science City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated various development projects in Gujarat via video conferencing and dedicated the projects to the country. PM Modi inaugurated a newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and later inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad via video-conferencing.

PM Modi also flagged off the Gandhinagar-Varanasi superfast express train that will connect the land of Viswanath to the land of Somnath. The Gandhinagar railway station inaugurated by PM has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹71 crores with world-class amenities, at par with modern airports. It has been made disabled-friendly with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, etc.

"The new Gandhinagar station reflects a change in terms of infrastructure. It is proof of optimum utilization of modern technology, also resulting in employment opportunities," said PM Modi.

Along with the railway station, a five-star luxury hotel has been jointly built by the Railways and the State government at a cost of Rs 790 crore. The new hotel has 318 rooms and is spread across 7,400 square meters.

I have always wanted our Railway Stations to be of top quality, where apart from travels there is a boost to commerce, hospitality and more. One such effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The upgraded station will be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vpJ2OE0141 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

PM Modi also inaugurated Railways’ Mahesana – Varetha gauge converted cum electrified broad gauge line including Vadnagar station in Gujarat. The gauge conversion (55 km) has been developed at a cost of ₹293 crores and has a total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings — Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu, and Varetha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, addressed the gathering. They were joined by newly-inducted Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new zones at Science city

PM Modi described the Gujarat Science City as a project which combined recreation and creativity for children. At the launch of Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City, PM said the aquatics gallery is even more interesting as it is one of the top aquariums in Asia.

Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/5wm4WR02F7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

"My little friends will especially enjoy the Aquatics Gallery, which is among the top aquariums in Asia. Robotics Gallery will encourage youngsters to work in the field of robotics and create curiosity among children," adding that new reforms were required in Railways in the 21st century," the prime minister said.

PM also revealed that when he tweeted pictures of Science City on Thursday, people were shocked that these pictures were from Gujarat, and not from a foreign nation.

Here are glimpses are from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/zvgWqiFME4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

Some more glimpses from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/uCp0oJbty1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021