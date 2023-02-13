Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates Aero India 2023 In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the 14th edition of Aero India, which is Asia's largest aero show in Bengaluru on February 13.

Aero India 2023
1/10
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Aero India 2023
2/10
Twitter

Mighty air jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI on display is a multirole combat fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and HAL.

Aero India 2023
3/10
Republic

Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' performs aerobatic display at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Aero India 2023
4/10
Republic

The McDonnell Douglas/Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is a large military transport aircraft performing aerobatic display. 

Aero India 2023
5/10
Republic

The HAL Light Utility Helicopter along with its derivative Light Observation Helicopter designed by Rotary Wing Research performing aerobatic display. 

Aero India 2023
6/10
Twitter

Surya Kiran aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force on display. 

Aero India 2023
7/10
Twitter

Mesmerizing show of India's Aatmanirbharta at Aero India 2023. 

Aero India 2023
8/10
ANI

Made in India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2023
9/10
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves after Air show displayed at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. 

Aero India 2023
10/10
ANI

Notably, the Aero show includes participants from almost 100 countries.

