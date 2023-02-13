PM Modi Inaugurates Aero India 2023 In Bengaluru

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Mighty air jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI on display is a multirole combat fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and HAL.
Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' performs aerobatic display at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The McDonnell Douglas/Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is a large military transport aircraft performing aerobatic display.
The HAL Light Utility Helicopter along with its derivative Light Observation Helicopter designed by Rotary Wing Research performing aerobatic display.
Made in India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves after Air show displayed at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.