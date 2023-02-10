Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Campus In Mumbai; 'It's Like Visiting Own Family'

"I request you not to address me as Prime Minister as this is my family and I am at home," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 10, inaugurated a new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy), the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Mumbai and said that his association with the community is decades old.

"I am here neither as a PM nor a CM. The fortune that I have is something that perhaps very few people received. I have been connected to this family for four generations. All four generations have visited my home," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stated that visiting the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah campus and family is like visiting his own family. "I request you not to address me as Prime Minister as this is my family and I am at home," the PM said.

READ | PM Modi lauds India’s sustainable energy push, ‘Rs 35K Cr in Budget for green hydrogen'

The PM said that his relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra community is not hidden from anyone. "During one of my visits, I saw Syedna Sahib teaching over 800 students at the age of 98. That incident inspires me till today," he said.

READ | Girl sings song on Vande Bharat Express as PM Modi interacts with students

On the parameters of change with time and development, PM Modi said that the Dawoodi Bohra community has proven itself. "Today, the expansion of important educational institutions like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a living example of the same," he said.

READ | Budget has strengthened middle class: PM Modi

The Prime Minister remembered that the plan to expand the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah centre in Mumbai was conceptualised in pre-independent India. He said that a dream this big for reforming education in those times itself was an achievement.

READ | PM Modi flags off 2 Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai; 'Magnificent picture of Modern India'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also flagged off Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat trains. He also launched two road projects, the Kurar underpass project and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, aimed at easing road traffic congestion and streamlining the movement of vehicles in Mumbai.

First Published:
COMMENT