PM Modi Inaugurates Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Campus In Mumbai; 'It's Like Visiting Own Family'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 10, inaugurated a new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy), the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Mumbai and said that his association with the community is decades old.

"I am here neither as a PM nor a CM. The fortune that I have is something that perhaps very few people received. I have been connected to this family for four generations. All four generations have visited my home," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stated that visiting the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah campus and family is like visiting his own family. "I request you not to address me as Prime Minister as this is my family and I am at home," the PM said.

The PM said that his relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra community is not hidden from anyone. "During one of my visits, I saw Syedna Sahib teaching over 800 students at the age of 98. That incident inspires me till today," he said.

On the parameters of change with time and development, PM Modi said that the Dawoodi Bohra community has proven itself. "Today, the expansion of important educational institutions like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a living example of the same," he said.

The Prime Minister remembered that the plan to expand the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah centre in Mumbai was conceptualised in pre-independent India. He said that a dream this big for reforming education in those times itself was an achievement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also flagged off Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat trains. He also launched two road projects, the Kurar underpass project and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, aimed at easing road traffic congestion and streamlining the movement of vehicles in Mumbai.