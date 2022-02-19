PM Modi Inaugurates Asia's Biggest Biogas Plant 'Gobar-Dhan' In MP's Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Gobar-Dhan plant' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The Bio-CNG plant has been set up over 15 acres of ground at an investment of ₹150 cores. Indore's municipality claimed that the local body did not spend a single rupee on the project but will earn ₹2.5 crores from it annually.

PM Modi speech post-inauguration

PM Modi started his brief by talking about cleanliness in Indore and Ahilyabai Holkar. He said, "As soon as the name of Indore came, the attention of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar, Maheshwar and their service came first. Indore changed over time, changed for the greater good, but did not lose the inspiration of Goddess Ahilya. Along with Goddess Ahilya, today when the name of Indore comes to mind -(is) cleanliness. (Only thing after) Indore's name comes to mind -(is) civic duty"

Talking about the Ahilya Bai Idol which was installed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple by PM Modi a few months ago he added, "I am happy that a very beautiful statue of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar Ji has been kept in Kashi Vishwanath Dham. When the people of Indore go to see Baba Vishwanath, they will also see the idol of Goddess Ahilyabai there. You (The people of Indore) will be more proud of your city"

PM Modi avidly talked about the 'Gobardhan', "Whether it is the wet waste that comes out of the houses in the city, the garbage from the livestock and farms in the village, all this is in a way Gobardhan. Gobardhan from city waste and livestock, Then clean fuel from Gobardhan, Then energy from clean fuel, This series creates Jeevan Dhan (Good life)"

Explaining the project PM said, "In the coming two years, work is being done on setting up such Gobardhan Bio CNG Plants in 75 big municipal bodies of the country. This campaign will help a lot towards making India's cities clean, pollution-free, clean energy"

In his speech today, PM reminded that clean fuel was also mentioned in the Budget session, speaking about it he said, "We have taken an important decision related to stubble in this budget. It has been decided that stubble will also be used in coal-fired power plants. This will not only remove the problems of the farmer, but the farmer will also get additional income from the agricultural waste"

Indore cleanest city in India

The previous year in November, Indore was adjudged as the cleanest city in India consecutively for the 5th time in the Swacchta Survekshan cleanliness survey. Bhupendra Singh minister in Madhya Pradesh's cabinet received the award.