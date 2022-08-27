PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge: All About The Iconic FOB On Sabarmati River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’ on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city. The foot overbridge, which has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will help connect the western and eastern ends of the Sabarmati river.

According to a statement issued by the central government, "The bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art, Cultural or Exhibition Centre on East Bank."

PM Narendra Modi also did an impromptu visit to the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati riverfront after its inauguration.

Gujarat | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ddenrRbhq2 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

A day before inaugurating the iconic bridge, PM Modi had on Twitter shared some pictures of the footbridge. "Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular!" he captioned the post.

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

'Atal Bridge': An iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

The bridge is built over the Sabarmati river by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation.

The bridge is nearly 300-metre-long and 14 metres wide in the middle.

It has been beautifully equipped with an eye-catching design and LED lighting.

The pedestrian-only Atal Bridge has been constructed between the Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

The overbridge has been built with the use of around 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. While its roof has been made of colourful fabric, the railings are made up of glass and stainless steel.

The food-over bridge connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end.

The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both the lower and upper walkways, or promenades of the riverfront.

PM Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, August 27 to attend multiple events in the state. During the first day of his visit, he addressed a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ programme held on the Sabarmati riverfront in the evening. In efforts to promote Khadi and its products, the Prime Minister also tried his hands on the charkha while attending the Khadi Utsav.