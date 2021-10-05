PM Modi Inaugurates 'Azadi@75' Conference, Hands Over 75,000 Keys To PMAY Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 5, inaugurated the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow. PM Modi digitally handed over 75,000 keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) residences of UP's 75 districts. He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

After interacting with the beneficiaries, PM Modi said, "I'm happy to know that house given under PM Awas Yojana in the country, more than 80 percent of the houses are owned by women or they are co-owners".

Further informing about the government's efforts since 2014 to ensure a roof is provided over every citizen's head, "The government has approved the construction of more than 1 crore 13 lakh houses in cities under PM Awas Yojana", Modi said, "Out of this, more than 50 lakh houses have been constructed and handed over to the poor and vulnerable".

Highlighting the efforts of the government towards curbing poverty in India, Prime Minister informed that about three crore families who lived in slums and didn't have a stable roof are given an opportunity to become millionaires with this Yojana.

Addressing a programme in Lucknow. Watch. https://t.co/ncpsqOrx8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021

PM Modi on urban & technological development

Speaking of the government's efforts to help the urban-middle class families, he cited the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act which is a big step towards resolving issues and challenges faced by the urban middle class. According to Modi, this law has helped in getting the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud.

Referring to Ujjala Yojana, he said that around Rs1,000 crore is being saved every year by installing LED street lights. And so the money allotted for the same can be further used for other development works. LED lights have also reduced the electricity expenses of urban citizens.

PM Modi said, "For the past 6-7 years, technology has brought a big change in the Indian urban sector. Technology is the basis of the integrated Command and Control Centres that are being run in more than 70 cities of the country".

Stating that more than 7 lakh people of UP are benefitted by Savanidhi Yojana, Modi said, "Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, street vendors are given provision to get in touch with the banks. Under this scheme, more than Rs 2,500 crore has been provided to over 25 lakh companies".

Highlighting India's progress in terms of Metro service, he informed that in 2014, metros that run less than 250km are now extended to about 750km. He further said that metro work is underway to lay one thousand kilometres of metro tracks in the country.

Exhibition based on 'Azadi-75'

Three exhibitions are set up in the Conference-cum-Expo to portray the accomplishment of transformative urban missions and future prospects. The 'New Urban India' exhibition highlights the achievements under flagship urban missions in the past seven years and showcases projections for the future. While 'Indian Housing Technology Mela' (IHTM) is an exhibition on 75 Innovative Construction Technologies under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India). This is focused on showcasing domestically developed indigenous and innovative construction technologies, materials, and processes.

Another exhibition is set up to promote Uttar Pradesh's performance after 2017 with the theme UP@75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Flagship Urban Missions and future forecasts. It further highlights the accomplishments of MoHUA under several Flagship Urban Missions. Some of the topics of the exhibition include, Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing for All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

The Conference-cum-Expo is open to the general public for two days on October 6 and 7.

