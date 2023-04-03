PM Modi Inaugurates CBI's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations At Vigyan Bhawan In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 3 inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The Prime Minister also released the Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking 60 years of CBI's establishment.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI was also held wherein Prime Minister conferred medals to the awardees.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur virtually. He released a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. The Prime Minister also launched the Twitter handle of CBI.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1st April 1963. The coveted investigative agency completed its 60 years on Saturday.