PM Modi Inaugurates CIPET, Lays Foundation Of 4 New Medical Colleges In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (CIPET), Jaipur via video-conferencing on Thursday. In addition, he also laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan. During his inaugural address, PM Modi said that the commencement of the construction of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan and the inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur is an important step.

राजस्थान में 4 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज के निर्माण के कार्य का प्रारंभ और जयपुर में इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पेट्रोकेमिकल्स टेक्नोलॉजी का उद्घाटन इसी दिशा में एक अहम कदम है।



Speaking about the plastic and waste management rules, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that awareness programs are also being conducted in 10 CIPET centres of the country including Jaipur. He congratulated the dignitaries of the initiative during his virtual address. Moreover, the Prime Minister remarked that the beginning of work on four medical colleges in Rajasthan and CIPET-Jaipur is a key step in India's self-reliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India took the road of self-reliance during the COVID crisis.



"Since 2014, the Central govt has approved 23 new medical colleges for Rajasthan. Out of this, seven medical colleges are already functional and we're laying the foundation for four of them today," he added

Ayushman Bharat scheme in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 3.50 lakh people have received free treatment in Rajasthan. In addition, he revealed that 2,500 health and wellness centres have started functioning in Rajasthan thereby strengthening the health facilities in villages and countryside. Further, the Prime Minister remarked that India's health system was divided at several levels.

"There was a lack of connectivity and collective approach in health systems between states," said PM Modi

The Prime Minister added that there was a gap between primary healthcare and big hospitals and therefore, measures had to be taken to remove the bottlenecks. Therefore, the government worked on a new medical system for the entire country, added Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, the Prime Minister added that the network of AIIMS is being expanded to every nook and corner of the country.

"Be it AIIMS, medical colleges, or even super-specialty hospitals, it is very important to spread their network rapidly to every nook and corner of the country. Today we can say with satisfaction that India is moving beyond 6 AIIMS to a strong network of more than 22 AIIMS," added Prime Minister Modi

According to the Prime Minister, more than 170 new medical colleges have been set up in India and the work is going on fast on more than 100 new medical colleges. In 2014, the total seats of medical undergraduates and postgraduates in the country were close to 82 thousand, said PM Modi. "We want to ensure that every district has at least one medical college or an institution that provides post-graduate medical education," he said

'Medical seats have doubled in Rajasthan'

During his address, PM Modi hailed the progress of medical education and said that medical seats have more than doubled in Rajasthan during this period. As per the PM, the medical seats have more than doubled in Rajasthan. UG seats have increased from 2,000 to over 4,000. PG seats were less than one thousand in Rajasthan, which has reached 2,100 today, said PM Modi.

Medical education to be provided in Hindi and other languages

In a big announcement, Prime Minister Modi informed that under the new National Education Policy, medical education will be provided in Hindi and other Indian languages, said PM Modi.