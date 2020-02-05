PM Modi Inaugurates Def-Expo 2020 In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. The aim of the expo is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof in order to provide opportunities for the private manufacturers, start-ups and the government. The theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.

#WATCH Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. #DefenceExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/BKas2Bz5Kn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2020

Touted to be the biggest in the country

The event is said to be the biggest defence exhibition in the country so far in terms of participation of various stakeholders. Various nations such as the US, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will be a part of the expo. Defence Ministers and Service Chiefs of 35 countries are participating in the DefExpo. The number of companies registered for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has reached 1,000 including 165 foreign companies as against the figure of 702 companies participating in Defexpo 2018.

The booked exhibition space by exhibitors for DefExpo 2020 has gone up by 60 per cent to over 42,800 square metres, compared to around 26,774 during the last edition. The event is also being seen as a major push by the government towards building a huge military equipment manufacturing infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh which has one of the two designated defence industrial corridors.

