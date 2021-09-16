PM Modi Inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes; Slams Opposition To Central Vista Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly slammed the opposition parties for their stand against the Central Vista project on Thursday. He said that the Defence Offices Complexes were also a part of the project but the opposition leaders will not acknowledge that as that would be against their agenda. He further said that modern infrastructure is important for the economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister was interacting with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers at the inauguration ceremony of the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital. PM Modi said, "The people who were criticising the Central Vista project never mentioned the Defence Offices Complexes, which is also part of the Central Vista. They knew their falsity would be exposed." He further added, "When we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role. This is the idea behind the work that is being done in the development of the Central Vista."

He further explained the importance of new infrastructure and said, "These new Defence office complexes will now make it feasible for our armies to operate in better working conditions with all modern amenities." He highlighted the fact that the construction of the new office buildings was finished over the last year and also provided much-needed work for labourers during the pandemic. " PM Modi also said that he hopes the work on the new Parliament building will be completed soon.

Rajnath Singh: 'Over 7,000 workers can be accommodated'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the ceremony and said that the state of buildings earlier was horrible and it did not provide ideal working conditions for the officers. He said, "Previous buildings were in a tattered state, affected working conditions of our officers, optimum utilisation of space was not done, which is why this complex has been brought up. Over 7,000 workers can be accommodated in good working conditions." According to the government reports, the new Defence Offices Complexes can incorporate 7,000 officials and staff members from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. The buildings have been designed to provide modern infrastructure along with convenient working spaces.

Image: @ANI-Twitter/PTI