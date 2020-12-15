PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects In Kutch, Lauds It For Becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects in Kutch, Gujarat where he spoke about how the district had transformed itself from a desert region to a region of 'hope'. "There was saying that if you wanted to give punishment to anyone then send him to Kutch and today people want to work in Kutch. In very few years the people of kutch did that, which no one could ever imagine. There is only hope here," said PM Modi.

"Kutch people stood up again after the earthquake. The image of kutch has changed. The connectivity is getting better day by day. The villages which were getting empty, now people are coming back to them. Kutch is becoming a prime tourist centre for the people. 4-5 lakhs people come here during Kutch festival. It has shown the country that by trusting on its own ability, we can move forward towards becoming 'Atamnirbhar," he said.

Kutch moving towards 'new-age technology'

Laying the foundation stone for the Mandvi desalination plant and the hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch, PM Modi also spoke about how the district's next big step was in the direction of 'new age technology.' "Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new-age technology and new age economy. This project will help both farmers and industry, and it will also help the environment by reducing pollution. The electricity produced in this park will help in preventing emissions of 5 crore tonnes CO2," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about how some of the earliest farmer-friendly schemes and solar energy facilities were set up in Kutch. "This park will reduce per capita CO2 emission in the entire country and will bring employment opportunities for nearly 1 lakh people. This will benefit the youth of Kutch," he added.

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the event.

