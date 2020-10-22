WATCH: PM Modi Speaks Bengali To The People Of West Bengal In His Durga Pujo Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 22, has sent his message to the people of West Bengal by inaugurating a Durga Puja programme organised by the BJP's Mahila Morcha and its cultural wing at EZCC, a cultural centre run by the central government's Ministry of Culture. October 22 is the first day of the Durga Puja - "Shashti".

Beginning his speech, PM Modi addressed the People of Bengal in Bengali. He said, "Prothome Apanader shokale janayi Shree Shree Durga Pujor, Kali Pujor priti o subecha. Banglar ei povitro bhumi te durga pujor somoy aapna der sokaler moddhe aate pere aaj ami nije ke dhono manchi." (I extend my greetings for Durga Pujo, Kali Pujo and I feel very lucky to be with you in the pure land of Bengal on the occassion of Durga Pujo.) This address is seen as a massive push of the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2021.

Watch the full video here: