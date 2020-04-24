PM Modi Inaugurates E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme On National Panchayat Raj Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a unified e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile app on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day. PM Modi along with Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar interacted with village panchayats across the country through video-conference.

The unified portal is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide the village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile application, on the occasion of #PanchayatiRajDiwas pic.twitter.com/ADgj15Adum — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

PM Modi also launched the Swamitva Scheme. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. Demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of the latest surveying methods -- drone technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and the Survey of India.

'Self- Sufficient'

During his interaction, PM Modi said, "Corona has changed the way we all work. Earlier we used to do a program face to face. I want to convey a message to all people through this program. The biggest lesson that the Corona crisis has taught us is that we now have to become self-sufficient. It is difficult to deal with such crises without becoming self-sufficient. Villages become self-sufficient for their basic needs, the district at its own level, the state at its own level, and how the whole country became self-sufficient, now it has become very essential."

Further speaking about the newly launched program PM said, "There was a time when less than 100 gram panchayats were connected to broadband. Today, over 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have broadband. Also, Common Service Centres (CSC) have also been opened to help the rural people. Just 6 years back, only 100 Panchayats had broadband connectivity. Today, 1.25 lakh Panchayats are connected with broadband. The number of CSCs has crossed 3 lakh."

"Today, two important projects have been launched by the government to strengthen the village infrastructure. One is e-gram Swaraj. And the second feature is that we started the ownership plan for every villager. SWAMITVA yojana is a big step towards the full digitisation of all villages. As a result of the campaign launched by the government to make mobiles in India itself, today, smartphones with low prices have reached the village. These are the video conferences that are taking place on such a large scale, all this has become possible due to this," he added.

