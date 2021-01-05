PM Modi Inaugurates GAIL LNG Kochi-Mangaluru Pipeline, Hails Its Effect On Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation on Tuesday, saying it will have a positive impact on the economic growth of Kerala and Karnataka. The total cost of the project was about Rs 3,000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment.

"It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for the people of Kerala and Karnataka. These two states are being connected by a natural gas pipeline, I congratulate the people of these states, I also congratulate all the stakeholders for taking steps in providing clean energy infrastructure," PM Modi said while inaugurating the natural gas pipeline.

'This pipleline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states'

He added, "This pipleline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states. It is a big example of the fact that if everybody works together for development, then it is not impossible to achieve any goal."

"This pipeline will increase the ease of living for lakhs of people in both the states, it will also reduce the expenditure of the poor, the middle-class and the rich people. This pipeline will be a medium for City Gas Distribution System between various cities, and will help in developing the CNG transport system," the PM said.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas were also present as PM Modi inaugurated the pipeline project.

“One Nation One Gas Grid”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the 450km long pipeline built by GAIL (India) Ltd marks an important milestone towards the creation of - One Nation One Gas Grid. The Rs 3,000-crore project, which will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi to Mangaluru, while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, has the transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day, the statement added.

The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.

It will also supply natural gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline, the statement said, adding that the consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution.

