PM Modi Inaugurates Himachal Pradesh AIIMS: Says Era Of 'Atakna, Latakna & Bhatakna' Over

The people of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed the inauguration of Bilaspur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a promising speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The speech, packed with gratitude and an ambitious vision for a better tomorrow, was welcomed by a large gathered audience with loud applause.

The words- ‘Modi Modi’ were heard reverberating all around Bilaspur’s Luhnu Ground, the venue for the inauguration event.

PM Modi commenced his speech by extending wishes to the audience on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. He then recalled memories from years ago when he walked in the narrow streets of an underdeveloped town known as Bilaspur.

PM Modi expresses his gratitude to supporters

He then referred to CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur praising him during their respective speeches. In response, PM Modi asserted that the credit for Himachal Pradesh’s recent development does not go to him, but to the people of the state, who possess the power to vote for leaders.

The Prime Minister also talked about how he challenged and changed the age-old notion that healthcare and education are only compatible to exist in metropolitans like Delhi, and take years to trickle down to lands like Himachal. Thanking his double-engine government for the state’s monumental growth, the PM stated that the time of “atakna latakna and bhatakna” is long gone.

PM Modi, who referred to himself as the son of Himachal Pradesh, added that the newly-inaugurated AIIMS will be the training hub for medical students and will yield medical professionals and doctors for the country.

According to PM Modi, Himachal Pradesh, which is known for its military frontier and for being a land of the brave, will now be the land of world-class healthcare and education.

He also shed light on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a policy, which according to PM Modi, was borne out of a feeling of compassion for the women of the country who neglect various health issues due to familial responsibilities.

Promising drone technology, 5G services, and better road connectivity to the residents of Himachal Pradesh in the years to come, PM Modi signed off with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” which was followed by a big applause.